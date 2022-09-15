Governor: Mississippi capital’s water is again safe to drink

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After nearly two months of being forced to boil their water before drinking it or using it to brush teeth, people in Mississippi’s largest city were told Thursday that water from the tap is safe to consume — but Jackson’s water system still needs big repairs that the mayor says the cash-strapped city cannot afford on its own. Emergency repairs are still underway after problems at Jackson’s main water treatment plant caused most customers to lose service for several days in late August and early September. Problems started days after torrential rain fell in central Mississippi, altering the quality of the raw water entering Jackson’s treatment plants.

