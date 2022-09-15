Pakistan reopens key highway to speed aid to flood victims

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistani engineers backed by troops have reopened a key highway linking southwestern Baluchistan province to flood-devastated areas in the south. Clearing the highway Thursday will give aid workers a new route to speed badly-needed supplies to Pakistan’s homeless and others after floods killed 1,486 people. Meanwhile, the United Nations’ children agency said 528 children were among those killed in the floods. The highway between Quetta and Sukkur, a government statement said, as engineers restored the power supply for millions in southwest Baluchistan. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was in Uzbekistan to brief a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow on the disaster.

