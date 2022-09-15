Shell CEO to step down as oil giant looks to climate goals

LONDON (AP) — Shell CEO Ben van Beurden is stepping down at the end of 2022 after nine years in charge as oil and natural gas companies are under pressure to shift away from fossil fuels. Shell said Thursday that he will replaced by Wael Sawan, who is now director of integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions. The choice signals the focus of the London-based company to take what it calls a leading role in the energy transition despite facing criticism that it’s been slow to reduce climate-changing emissions. Shell has posted record profits as it benefited from the soaring prices of oil and natural gas fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

