Tropical Storm Fiona could menace Puerto Rico this weekend

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona is on a path to threaten the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona took shape Wednesday night as the season’s sixth named storm, centered east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters say it has top sustained winds of about 50 mph and little change is expected over the next few days. Tropical storm watches have been issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla.

