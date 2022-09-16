2 Chicago cops charged in shooting that wounded unarmed man

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago police officers face felony charges for allegedly shooting and seriously wounding an unarmed man during a July shootout on the city’s southwest side that also wounded a second man. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said Friday that Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso have been charged with one count each of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct. Foxx says the officers were relieved of their police powers Thursday before they turned themselves in to authorities. Both are slated to appear at a bond hearing later Friday. Foxx says both officers “are being charged with having fired their shots” that wounded an unarmed man on July 22. He has recovered.

