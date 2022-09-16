Cease-fire continues to hold between Armenia, Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A cease-fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan has held for a second straight day, halting an outburst of fighting that killed more than 200 troops from both sides. The Armenian Defense Ministry said Friday the situation on the border with Azerbaijan has remained quiet since the truce took effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday and no violations were reported. The cease-fire declaration followed two days of heavy fighting that marked the largest outbreak of hostilities in nearly two years. Armenia and Azerbaijan traded blame for the shelling, with Armenian authorities accusing Baku of unprovoked aggression and Azerbaijani officials saying their country was responding to Armenian attacks.

