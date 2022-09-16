Clashes on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border resume, kill 2

MOSCOW (AP) — Kyrgyzstan has accused neighboring Tajikistan of firing at its border guards hours after the security chiefs of the two countries agreed on a cease-fire. Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry reported that clashes on the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border that started early Friday killed two people, including a 15-year-old girl, and wounded 55 others. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the standoff or the renewed shelling later in the evening. The serpentine border the two ex-Soviet nations share is often a tense area. The presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan met Friday at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan and discussed the border hostilities.

