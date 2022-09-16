Despite setbacks, Venezuelan opposition leader touts record

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has offered a broad accounting of millions of dollars under his control and took credit for social programs benefiting people across the troubled South American country. Guaidó said the parallel government he established three years ago has spent at least $130 million, with about $70 million going to social programs including assistance for oncology and other health treatments. While he presented a balance, his address appeared to double as a campaign speech from a candidate seeking another chance from disappointed constituents and attacking an opponent.

