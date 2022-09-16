Fire engulfs 42-story building in China; no deaths reported

BEIJING (AP) — A massive fire has sent flames and black smoke pouring from a 42-story skyscraper in central China belonging to the country’s largest telecoms operator, but no casualties were immediately reported. Dozens of floors burned in the China Telecom building in the city of Changsha in central Hunan province. The city’s fire department said it sent 280 firefighters who were able to quickly extinguish the blaze on the 218-meter (720-foot) building. China Telecom says no injuries or deaths have been reported. There was no immediate information on the cause of the blaze.

