Guinea sets trial date 13 years after 2009 stadium massacre

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Guinea’s justice minister says a trial date has been set nearly 13 years after a stadium massacre killed at least 157 people in the West African nation. More than a dozen suspects including former junta leader Moussa “Dadis” Camara have been charged with crimes in connection to the massacre. Families who have waited since the 2009 tragedy said Friday that they were pleased with the decision. Bissiri Diallo, who lost her son in the violence that day, said she hopes “that all the truths will come out” during the trial. Human rights groups say dozens of women also were raped the day of the massacre by men in uniform.

