Virginia judge dismisses youth climate change lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of 13 young people who claim that the state’s permitting of fossil fuel projects is exacerbating climate change. The lawsuit filed by Our Children’s Trust asked the court to declare portions of the Virginia Gas and Oil Act unconstitutional. It also alleged that the state’s reliance on and promotion of fossil fuels violates the rights of the plaintiffs, ages 10 to 19. On Friday, Richmond Circuit Court Judge Clarence Jenkins Jr. granted the state’s request to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge found that the complaint is barred by sovereign immunity. The plaintiffs’ lawyer said they will likely appeal the ruling to the state Court of Appeals.

