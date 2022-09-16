Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Alex Jones’ criticism of his trial in Connecticut over calling the Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax has become a topic of the proceedings. During the fourth day of the trial Friday, a lawyer for the Sandy Hook families questioned a corporate representative for Jones’ Infowars about how seriously the company was taking the trial. The attorney showed a photo he said was of an Infowars webpage depicting the judge with lasers shooting out of her eyes. Jones has called the trial a “kangaroo court.” The Infowars representative said she was taking the trial very seriously. Jones is expected to begin attending the trial next week. A jury will decide how much in damages he will have to pay the families for saying the shooting never happened.

