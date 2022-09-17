1st female president at Alabama’s Stillman College to retire

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Stillman College’s first female president, Cynthia Warrick, has announced plans to retire after leading the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based historically Black college for five years. Stillman’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for Warrick’s replacement and hopes to find her successor by the June 30, 2023, end of Warrick’s contract. The Tuscaloosa News reports Warrick was named Stillman’s seventh president in April 2017. Warrick was originally appointed as an interim president, but said the role began to feel like a mission she was called to fulfill. According to a news release, Warrick is leaving Stillman debt-free after $40 million in debt has been either paid off or forgiven. She says she’s choosing to retire because she wants to spend more time with family.

