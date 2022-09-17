Court hearing set for Monday in Baltimore’s Adnan Syed case

BALTIMORE (AP) — A court hearing has been set for Monday in Baltimore to consider a request from prosecutors to vacate the 2000 murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose case was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.” The Baltimore Sun reports the matter will be heard at 2 p.m. in Baltimore Circuit Court. The development comes after Baltimore prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday saying a lengthy investigation had uncovered new evidence that could undermine the conviction of Syed. Syed was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee but has maintained his innocence for decades. “Serial” focused on the case and raised doubts about some of the evidence.

