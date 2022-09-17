Cyprus hails US decision to fully lift weapons embargo

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has hailed the full lifting of a U.S. arms embargo on the ethnically divided island nation as a milestone reaffirming increasingly tighter bilateral bonds that serve to bolster stability in the turbulent east Mediterranean region. The Cypriot Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday that the Cyprus-U.S. strategic partnership aims at creating the necessary conditions for regional security and stability. U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in in a statement that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had determined that Cyprus met the conditions to allow for “exports, re-exports and transfers of defense articles … for the fiscal year 2023.” The U.S. will assess whether Cyprus complies with conditions for the embargo lift on an annual basis.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.