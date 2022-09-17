Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold talks to end border fighting

MOSCOW (AP) — The security chiefs of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have sat down for talks to stop fighting on the border between the two countries that has killed at least 24 people and wounded over 100. The Kyrgyz border service announced the new round of talks as the two ex-Soviet nations traded blame for shelling that resumed Saturday morning after a respite overnight. The fighting started Wednesday for no obvious or publicly announced reason. An attempt to establish a cease-fire on Friday afternoon quickly failed. Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry says the bodies of 24 people killed in the clashes were delivered to hospitals in the Batken region. It wasn’t immediately clear whether there were any casualties on Tajikistan’s side.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.