Near the Russian border, bodies still lie on the battlefield

KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine (AP) — There are still bodies on the battlefield, lying where they fell on farm fields or inside burned-out tanks as Ukrainian troops swept through a Russian-occupied border area in a major counteroffensive this month. Ukrainian troops are now recovering the bodies of soldiers from both sides as well as civilians killed in the fighting north of Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv. The Ukrainian teams scouring the countryside for the fallen have to be careful because Russian troops continue to fire artillery into the area from inside Russia.

By ELENA BECATOROS and LEO CORREA Associated Press

