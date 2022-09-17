Sheriff: 2 small planes collide in midair near Denver, 3 die

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead after two small planes collided in midair near Denver. It wasn’t known what might have caused the crash between the four-seater Cessna 172 and the Sonex Xenos, a light, aluminum, homebuilt aircraft that can seat two. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says two people were found dead in one wreckage and one person was found dead in the other. The collision happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday near Longmont, north of Denver. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The identities of the victims have not been released.

