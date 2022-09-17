US-backed Syrian forces free women in 3-week raid of IS camp

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Syrian fighters say they have concluded a 24-day sweep at a sprawling camp in northeast Syria housing tens of thousands of women and children linked to the Islamic State group. They said on Saturday that dozens of extremists were detained and weapons were confiscated in the operation at al-Hol camp, which began on Aug. 25. The U.S.-backed forces say they also uncovered IS sleeper cells preparing a new generation of militants. The statement by the Internal Security Forces says the operation was assisted by the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces as well as members of the U.S.-led coalition.

