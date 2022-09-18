Bus for COVID-19 quarantine in China crashes, killing 27

BEIJING (AP) — A bus reportedly taking 47 people to COVID-19 quarantine in China has crashed, killing 27 and injuring 20 others. A brief police statement said the bus overturned in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday on an expressway in Guizhou province. Chinese business news outlet Caixin says officials confirmed reports that the passengers were “epidemic-related people” being taken from provincial capital Guiyang to a county about 125 miles away. Guiyang reported about 180 new cases on Friday. China has maintained a strict “zero-COVID” policy that isolates infected people and close contacts to try to contain the spread of the disease.

