Eritrea mobilizes its soldiers, raising Tigray fears

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Activists and international authorities say Eritrea is mobilizing its armed forces and appears to be sending them to Ethiopia to aid its neighbor’s war in the Tigray region. Britain and Canada issued travel advisories asking their citizens in Eritrea to be vigilant. One Eritrean rights activist said her cousin had been sent to Ethiopia and his family did not know if he was alive or dead. Eritrean forces fought on the side of Ethiopian federal troops in the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region when that conflict broke out in November 2020. Tigray authorities now assert that Eritreans are again entering the war that reignited in August after a lull in fighting earlier this year.

