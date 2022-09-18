Storm floods parts of Japan, wipes out power, some 60 hurt

TOKYO (AP) — A tropical storm slammed southwestern Japan with fierce rainfall and winds, injuring dozens of people, as it swerved north toward Tokyo. Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swathes of homes lost power. Local reports say more than 60 people were injured, some from falls or flying debris. Tens of thousands of people spent the night at gymnasiums and other facilities in a precautionary evacuation of vulnerable homes. Tropical Storm Nanmadol was moving northeast over Japan’s main island of Honshu, unleashing heavy rainfall over the region that includes the cities of Osaka and Kyoto before arriving in Tokyo.

