Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks. The magnitude 6.8 quake on Sunday was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island’s southeastern coast since Saturday evening, when a 6.4 quake struck the same area. A three-story building with a 7-11 store on the ground floor and residences collapsed in Yuli town. Four people were rescued. A landslide trapped nearly 400 tourists on a mountain in Yuli. They had no power and a weak cellphone signal. There are no immediate reports of serious injuries.

