Taiwan struck by 2nd strong earthquake in as many days

BEIJING (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken Taiwan as a series aftershocks hit the self-governing island off China’s east coast. The 6.8 quake struck Sunday at a relatively shallow depth of 4 miles near the city of Taitung on the southeastern coast, Taiwanese authorities reported. Taiwanese media reported a two-story residential building collapsed near the epicenter. The shaking was felt at the north end of the island in the capital, Taipei. Following the quake in Taiwan, Japan Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami as high as 3 feet reaching several southern Japanese islands. Taiwan’s Taitung County was hit by a 6.4 earthquake Saturday night and has been rattled by numerous aftershocks since then.

