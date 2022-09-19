Iran faces US in international court over asset seizure
By MOLLY QUELL
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Iran is facing off against the United States at the United Nation’s highest court over Washington’s confiscation of some $2 billion in Iranian assets to compensate bombing victims. Iran’s lawyers argued it was an attempt to destabilize the Iranian government and a violation of international law. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled money held in Iran’s central bank could be used to compensate the 241 victims of a 1983 bombing of a U.S. military base in Lebanon believed linked to Iran. Tehran later filed a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice objecting to the U.S. move. Hearings in the case opened on Monday.