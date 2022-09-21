Taliban official: explosion kills 3 people in Afghan capital

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban say at least three people have been killed and 13 others wounded in an explosion in the Afghan capital. The Taliban-appointed spokesman for Kabul’s police chief said Wednesday the explosion occurred in a restaurant in the city’s Dehmazang neighborhood. A team has arrived in the area to find out the cause of the blast, he added. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. The regional affiliate of IS, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, has increased attacks on mosques and minorities across the country since the Taliban seized power last August.

