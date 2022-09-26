6 dead, 20 wounded in school shooting in Russia
MOSCOW (AP) — Local police say a gunman has killed six people and wounded 20 others in a school in central Russia. Governor of the Udmurtia region, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement Monday that the still unidentified shooter got into a school in Izhevsk, the region’s capital and killed a guard and some of the children there. “ According to the governor and local police, the gunman shot himself. The school has been evacuated and the area around it has been fenced off, the official said. No details about the gunman or his motives have been released.