Harris focuses Asia trip on security, adds tour to Korea DMZ

TOKYO (AP) — In meeting after meeting in Tokyo, Vice President Kamala Harris has emphasized the U.S. commitment to regional security. She described the alliance with South Korea as a “linchpin,” and the alliance with Japan as a “cornerstone.” She also met with the prime minister from Australia, another key player in U.S. security efforts. The relationships are critical to U.S. plans to counter China’s growing power. In addition, Harris plans to visit the Demilitarized Zone between South and North Korea on Thursday before returning to Washington. The visit comes amid concerns about North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs and had been under wraps until it was unexpectedly revealed during a meeting with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.