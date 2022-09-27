Defense: Evidence is weak in Central African Republic trial

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A defense lawyer for an alleged Central African Republic rebel has told International Criminal Court judges that evidence that led to him being charged with crimes against humanity and war crimes is unreliable. Lawyer Jennifer Naouri made her claims Tuesday on the second day of the trial of Mahamat Said, an alleged senior leader of the predominantly Muslim Seleka rebel group that deposed then-President Francois Bozize in 2013. Said pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges including torture and persecution. Prosecutors allege he held a leadership role at a detention center in the capital, Bangui, from April to August 2013, where prisoners perceived as Bozize supporters were subjected to torture and brutal interrogations.

