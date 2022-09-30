Finnish border closed to Russians with tourist visas

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Finnish-Russia border has been closed to Russians with tourist visas, curtailing one of the last easily accessible routes to Europe for Russians trying to flee a military mobilization. Long queues were reported until midnight and among the last to enter Finland were two cyclists who arrived a little before 11 p.m., Finnish broadcaster YLE reported. Finland has the longest border with Russia of all European Union member countries. Finland has justified its decision by saying that continued arrivals of Russian tourists in Finland is endangering the country’s international relations. Norway on Friday said it may also close its single border crossing with Russia.

