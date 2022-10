TOKYO (AP) — Popular Japanese professional wrestler and lawmaker Antonio Inoki, who faced a world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in a mixed martial arts match in 1976, has died. He was 79. He made more than 30 trips to North Korea during his time as a lawmaker in hopes of forging peace and friendship. The New Japan Pro-Wrestling Co. says Inoki, who was battling an illness, died earlier Saturday.

