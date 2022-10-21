Malawi police find 4 more bodies near migrants’ mass grave

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Malawian police say they have found four bodies of suspected Ethiopian migrants near the forested site where 25 other bodies were exhumed earlier this week. The four decomposing bodies were found Thursday about a kilometer from the mass grave where 25 bodies were exhumed within the Mtangatanga Forest Reserve, police said in a statement. Investigators are looking into the deaths as a potential human smuggling case. Evidence collected at the scene indicated the men were Ethiopian nationals between the ages of 25 and 40, according to Malawi police spokesman Peter Kalaya.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.