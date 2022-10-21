Sri Lankan lawmakers vote to trim presidential powers

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment that trims the powers of the president, a key demand of protesters who are seeking political reforms and solutions to the country’s economic crisis. The amendment transfers some presidential powers, including the appointment of officials, to a constitutional council comprising lawmakers and respected non-politicians. The council will recommend candidates to the president for appointment. The government says the changes will help ensure the independence of the judiciary and public service. Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented economic crisis and public protests demanding reforms to ensure transparency and accountability.

