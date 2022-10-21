UN demands end to violence in Haiti, sanctions gang leader

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution demanding an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and imposing sanctions on a powerful gang leader. The United States and Mexico drafted the resolution, but had delayed the vote until Friday so they could revise the text to gain more support from council members. They succeeded in getting approval from all 15 nations. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said immediately after the vote that the resolution was a first step to help the Haitian people and a second resolution is being prepared to help restore security to the crisis-wracked Caribbean nation.

