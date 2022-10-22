Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police identified a suspect in a shooting inside a hospital Saturday morning during which two employees were killed and the alleged gunman was wounded. The Dallas Morning News reports police detained 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. A hospital system spokesman says a gunman shot the two employees about 11 a.m. Saturday and a hospital police officer then shot the man, who was taken to another hospital in undisclosed condition. The names of the victims were not immediately released. A statement attributed to the hospital system’s executive leadership called the shooting an “unimaginable tragedy.” Police did not immediately return phone calls requesting comment.

