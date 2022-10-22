Timeline: Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s rise and rule

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, the son of a communist revolutionary, was a victim of the Cultural Revolution and a provincial chief who promoted economic growth before ascending to the very top a decade ago. On Sunday, China’s 69-year-old leader secured a widely expected third term as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, paving the way for him to remain in power for at least five more years. In his first decade in power, he has tightened state control over the economy and society and promoted a more muscular foreign and defense policy, all while establishing himself as one of the most powerful leaders in China’s modern history.

