Wife recalls trying to save officer killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed in a North Carolina mass shooting has recalled how she tried to save him after he was shot. Jasmin Torres spoke Saturday at a memorial service in Raleigh for her husband Gabriel Torres. Torres was in his car and about to drive to work when authorities say a 15-year-old boy wearing camouflage shot him. Jasmin Torres said during the memorial that she was glad she could still kiss her husband and feel his pulse before he died. Four other people were killed in the Oct. 13 rampage. Police are still seeking a motive as North Carolina’s capital city still reels from the shootings.

