Russian warplane crashes into building in Siberia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian regional authorities say a Russian warplane has crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk. There was no immediate information on casualties. Irkutsk Gov. Igor Kobzev said the plane came down on a two-story building in the city. The local branch of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said the Su-30 fighter jet crashed during a training flight and hit the wooden building, sparking a fire. The crash came less than a week after another Russian warplane crashed near an apartment building in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk and exploded in a giant fireball, killing 15 and injuring another 19.

