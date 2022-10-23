Russian warplane falls on building in Siberia, 2 pilots die

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian regional authorities say a Russian warplane has slammed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, killing both crewmembers but causing no casualties on the ground. It was the second incident in less than a week in which a combat jet has crashed in a residential area. Irkutsk Gov. Igor Kobzev said the Su-30 fighter jet came down Sunday on a two-story building housing two families. On Monday, another Russian warplane crashed near an apartment building in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk and exploded in a giant fireball, killing 15 and injuring another 19.

