Is UK leader Rishi Sunak too rich to rule in tough times?

LONDON (AP) — As he makes tough decisions to stem Britain’s economic crisis, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he will “always protect the most vulnerable.” But some wonder whether he is too rich to relate. The U.K.’s first prime minister of color is an ex-banker who once wore Prada loafers to visit a construction site and whose family fortune is estimated at 730 million pounds ($826 million). He says people should judge him by his actions. But some voters question whether Sunak can understand the desperation many in Britain feel as the economy staggers and inflation soars.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.