Families berate Parkland shooter as he stares down life term

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Survivors and loved ones of victims of the Parkland school shooting are berating gunman Nikolas Cruz for a second day before he is sentenced. Cruz will be sentenced Wednesday to life in prison for the 2018 massacre that left 17 dead and others wounded at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His jury last month could not unanimously agree that he deserves a death sentence, so the judge must give him life without parole. Over two days of the hearing, some who testified told him they hope his future fellow prisoners will hurt him and bring the justice they didn’t get.

