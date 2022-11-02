Witness: Oath Keepers head tried to reach Trump after Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — A witness in the trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has testified that Rhodes tried to get a message to then-President Donald Trump days after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He wanted to urge Trump to fight to stay in power and “save the republic.” The message never made it to the president. Prosecutors sought to use the testimony on Wednesday to show that Rhodes continued plotting to stop the transfer of presidential power even after the Capitol riot. Prosecutors are wrapping up their case against Rhodes and four associates in the most serious case stemming from the Jan. 6 attack to go to trial yet.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.