Tanzania: Small passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A small passenger plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane as it headed for Bukoba Airport on Sunday morning. Tanzanian airline company Precision Air said the flight was coming from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam. News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake. The police commander in Kagera province says “quite a number of people” were rescued. He says it was raining when the aircraft plunged into the water.