Beasley, Budd seek to succeed Richard Burr in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats are campaigning for history while Republicans are seeking to extend a winning streak in the U.S. Senate. Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd are the leading candidates on Tuesday’s ballot to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. The race was one of several nationwide expected to determine which party would control what is now a 50-50 Senate. Beasley is a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court who would be North Carolina’s first Black senator if elected. Budd is a three-term congressman who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Libertarian Shannon Bray and Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh also are running.

