Democrat Schatz re-elected to US Senate from Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii voters are sending incumbent U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz back to Congress for another six-year term. They selected Schatz over Republican state Rep. Bob McDermott in Tuesday’s general election. Schatz was heavily favored to win the race in Democratic Party-dominated Hawaii. The candidates did not debate, and Schatz didn’t do much visible campaigning. Last month, Schatz traveled to Arizona to campaign on behalf of his Senate colleague Mark Kelly, a Democrat who is battling a close race for re-election against Republican Blake Masters. McDermott has served 16 years in the state House of Representatives, where he is currently assistant minority leader.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.