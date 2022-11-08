Skip to Content
Democrat Schatz re-elected to US Senate from Hawaii

By AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii voters are sending incumbent U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz back to Congress for another six-year term. They selected Schatz over Republican state Rep. Bob McDermott in Tuesday’s general election. Schatz was heavily favored to win the race in Democratic Party-dominated Hawaii. The candidates did not debate, and Schatz didn’t do much visible campaigning. Last month, Schatz traveled to Arizona to campaign on behalf of his Senate colleague Mark Kelly, a Democrat who is battling a close race for re-election against Republican Blake Masters.  McDermott has served 16 years in the state House of Representatives, where he is currently assistant minority leader.

Associated Press

