EXPLAINER: Why are secretary of state races higher profile?
By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the 38 states that elect them, secretaries of state often don’t see much campaign fanfare. But this year, there’s a lot of buzz about the 27 races this year for secretary of state, which usually serves as a state’s chief elections officer. AP’s Nick Riccardi is covering what he says was “once a sleepy office.” Riccardi says that former President Donald Trump’s decision to wade into a number of secretary of state races this year has raised the stakes for the contests. Trump false claims that he won the 2020 election, and his unsuccessful efforts to get state officials to overturn his losses, spurred him to get involved this year.