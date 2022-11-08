GOP candidates seek to sweep Iowa’s 4 seats in the US House

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republicans are trying to sweep Iowa’s four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing to unseat a vulnerable Democratic incumbent while reelecting two first-term congresswomen. If they win all four seats, it would be the first time since 1994 that the party would win every seat in Iowa’s House delegation. GOP Rep. Randy Feenstra cruised to reelection Tuesday in western Iowa and Mariannette Miller-Meeks won reelection in southeastern Iowa, while votes were still being counted in two other races.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.