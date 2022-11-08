Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little easily wins second term

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has won a second term. The 68-year-old Republican governor on Tuesday easily turned aside challenges from Democrat Stephen Heidt and independent candidate and antigovernment activist Ammon Bundy. Little ignored Heidt and Bundy leading up to the election, declining to debate. Little instead focused his attacks on President Joe Biden and made border security and inflation a priority. Little also touted record tax cuts, red tape reduction measures and big boosts in education spending. Heidt said he wanted to decriminalize cannabis. Bundy is best known for his takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon in 2016. He planned to rely on executive orders to govern.

