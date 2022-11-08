NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla (AP) — NASA is again postponing the launch of its new moon rocket because of a storm threatening the Florida coast. Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at Kennedy Space Center. NASA was aiming to launch the test flight early next Monday. But the space agency said Tuesday said it was moving the next attempt to at least next Wednesday because of Tropical Storm Nicole, which could hit Florida’s Atlantic coastline as a hurricane. The rocket will send an empty crew capsule around the moon and back in a flight test before astronauts climb aboard in a couple years.

