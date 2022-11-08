North Carolina swing district may affect control of US House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A newly formed congressional district in North Carolina could affect partisan control of the U.S. House. The 13th District is being closely watched as a marquee race in the state in the midterm elections. Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel and Republican political newcomer Bo Hines are both in uncharted territory as they seek to represent urban, suburban and rural constituents between Raleigh and Goldsboro. A lengthy redistricting battle scrambled the state’s congressional map. Analysts say Republicans are favored in seven of the state’s 14 districts, and Democrats are favored in six. The map will only be used for the 2022 election and will be redrawn for 2024.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

